Chief Justice Cheri Beasley concedes election for NC Supreme Court to Republican Paul Newby

FILE – In this Jan. 2, 2013 file photo, the Honorable Paul Newby addresses those in attendance before Susan Martin (R-Wilson) takes the oath of office for the North Carolina House of Representatives, in Wilson, N.C. Candidates in North Carolina’s yet-decided races for Supreme Court chief justice and attorney general awaited final official results on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, from several counties, two of which had to adjust previous tallies due to administrative errors. Current Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and challenger Newby, the senior associate justice, remained in an extremely close election. A statewide recount in the race was likely as hundreds of votes separated the two from nearly 5.4 million counted. (Brad Coville/The Wilson Times via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Republican Paul Newby will be the next chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court after current Chief Justice, Cheri Beasley, conceded the election Saturday morning.

“Today, I called Justice Newby to congratulate him on winning the election for Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. I offer my very best to him and his family as he moves into that new role,” Beasley said in a statement.

The election marks the first time in history Republicans swept all eight statewide judicial races in North Carolina.

“Congratulations to Paul Newby for being elected as the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Justice Newby ran a phenomenal campaign and will serve with honor and distinction as the Chief Justice on our highest court,” said NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley. “North Carolina Republicans made history by sweeping every statewide judicial race. These strategic victories are not an accident but the result of our hard-working volunteers, staff, and candidates across North Carolina, who worked tirelessly to elect conservative judges.”

Beasley thanked the people who supported her and hopes the work of the North Carolina Supreme Court continues.

“To serve this state and the people of North Carolina has been the greatest honor of my life, she said.

Beasley made history in 2019 when she was appointed as Chief Justice by Gov. Roy Cooper. She became the first African American female chief justice.



“Chief Justice Beasley broke new barriers and helped create a more just courts system that put people first and always sought to ensure every North Carolinian equal access to the law,” NC Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin said. “Throughout her dedicated, outstanding service over many years as Judge, Justice, and Chief Justice she has been an exemplar of what we strive to see in a fair, impartial, learned, and greatly-respected court. We extend our great appreciation for her leadership and public service, and know she will continue to play an integral role in moving our state forward.”

Newby asked for a hand-to-eye recount across the state after a machine count dropped Newby’s overall lead from 406 votes to 401 among more than 5 million that were cast in North Carolina.



One of those hand-to-eye recounts came in Onslow County on Friday, where officials confirmed the vote total the voting machines tallied on Election Day.

Beasley has not released a statement or made new comments about his win as of Saturday morning.