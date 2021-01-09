Congressman Murphy against attempts to remove President Trump from office early

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy posted on Twitter Friday that he is against efforts to remove President Trump from office early.

Murphy said removing Trump through the 25th Amendment or impeachment would be an “unnecessary and partisan act” that would divide the country.

The lawlessness the world witnessed at the Capitol on Wednesday was an utter embarrassment to the United States of America. Those who participated in the riot should be held responsible and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Greg Murphy (@RepGregMurphy) January 8, 2021

Thankfully, President Trump has committed to a peaceful transition of power. He spoke to the nation last night asking for peace and unity and support of the new administration. — Greg Murphy (@RepGregMurphy) January 8, 2021

Speaker Pelosi's intention to prematurely remove him from office is an unnecessary and partisan act which will only further divide our nation. I will oppose any such efforts to remove the president prior to the inauguration on January 20th. — Greg Murphy (@RepGregMurphy) January 8, 2021

Five people died as a result of the violence in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.