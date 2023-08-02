GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A contest held by the Pitt County Board of Elections will determine the next “I Voted” stickers for Pitt County.

The board received 123 submissions and selected 17 finalists from children ages 8-14. The two winning designs will be given to voters on November 7 for the general election.

“The “I Voted” sticker contest is allowing our young citizens to participate in the elections process and experience an election from their personal viewpoint,” said Dave Davis, Pitt County Board of Elections director.

Winners will be notified by phone and email. The winner will be announced on September 1. You can click here to vote.