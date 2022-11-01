JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Tuesday was the last day to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming midterm election.

With election day on November 8, officials are urging residents to get out and hit the polls if they can. More than 13,000 people in Onslow County voted early, as of Monday. Even though the deadline to submit an absentee ballot request form was Tuesday, officials said there are still plenty of opportunities to get your vote in.

“No matter what the election, local, state, federal, every election is important. And you should make your voice heard and get out and vote,” said Onslow County Board of Elections Director Jason Dedmond.

Dedmond said by Monday they had over 12,000 people vote early in person and over 900 by mail.

“Not too shabby, but not where I would like to be because we have 117,000 plus registered voters. So that’s not quite 10% of the voters already,” said Dedmond.

Dedmond added over 2,000 people requested an absentee ballot before the deadline. They will have meetings up until election day to process the ones they’ve gotten back so far.

“The last day to turn in your [absentee] ballot is November 8 by 5 pm if you are a civilian. If you are in the military, we must receive it by 5 pm on November the 17th,” said Dedmond.

Dedmond also wants to remind residents to vote at their precinct on election day.

“It’s very important that on election day, you know, that it’s not the early voting sites. It’s not the board of elections, wherever your county is, it’s your precinct that you vote at,” said Dedmond.

To find your precinct click here.