GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In the heart of the bustling student center at East Carolina University, you’ll find a Pitt County early voting site.

“I saw the ‘vote here’ and I’m not able to go home to vote so I was able to register here. It was a quick and easy process,” said Victoria Marshburn, an ECU student voter.

When the Pitt County Board of Elections decided to place a site there, they had accessibility in mind to encourage young voters.

“The board has worked with staff at ECU to encourage easy access to register and easy access to vote that works around their school schedule,” said Lora Maynard, deputy director for Pitt County elections.

As of Tuesday night, more than 1,700 people have voted at the ECU Student Center, nearly 23% of those have been between the age of 18 to 25-year-olds.

“You can see the difference in the overall turnout for the age range 18 to 25 which is 4.7%, but at the student center it’s 22.75%,” Maynard said. “We’re right here in a college town so we definitely want to encourage them to get out and vote.”

The accessible student center is just one way officials are working to get young people to vote.

“We’ve done a ton of registration events leading up to early voting starting in the building, trying to get that final push of students to vote,” Alex Dennis, senior assistant director for the ECU Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement.

It’s an important push because young voters can make a difference in how the midterm elections turn out.

“I’ve never voted before so I look at this as my voice, and this is the way my opinion is heard and would like for it to be counted,” Marshburn said. “We’re the generation that gets to make a difference, so as a young voter, that encourages me to vote more.”

Officials also hope it’ll encourage this generation for a lifetime.

“If we can get young folks to vote for at least three times then it becomes a habit,” said Dennis. “If we can create that expectation that all pirates vote and we have this site right here, we can create lifelong voters.”

The ECU Student Center and the four other Pitt County early-voting locations are open until 7:30 every night this week. Saturday will be the last day for North Carolinians to early vote, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.