GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville residents and ECU students were all ears as they filled Black Box Theatre at ECU on Tuesday evening for a mayoral debate.

Pirate Vote, the Student Government Association and ECU Political Science Honor Society hosted the debate. For one hour, incumbent Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and candidate Liz Liles shared some of their goals for the city.

“I wholeheartedly believe that our elected officials have a responsibility to ensure that that the voices of the people are leading the work and drama and the decisions that are being made,” said Liles. “I believe that we need to be doing the work with transparency.”

Daniel Morgan is a sophomore at ECU as well as the director of local and state affairs for the SGA. He encouraged others to vote while expressing how important it is.

“It’s largely important. ECU students make up a large percentage of the Greenville population. And if we don’t vote, there’s a large portion of the population not voting so yeah, it’s as simple is that,” Morgan said.

Both candidates answered a variety of questions covering topics such as crime, affordable housing, pothole concerns, bringing more arts to the community and how to encourage young professionals to stay and work in Greenville.

“We want to make sure that we’re working on economic development and focusing on bringing jobs to our community,” Connelly said. “I think that’s important. And ultimately, having a safe community is extremely important. So we’ll continue to invest in that I’m looking forward to the opportunity to earning the citizens vote.”

Connelly and Liles both emphasized the importance of voter participation in local elections. They said local elected officials are the ones who respond to needs and issues happening in communities.

The 2022 election for Mayor and City Council is on May 17.