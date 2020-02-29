ECU voter poll looks at Democratic Primary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

ECU’s Center for Survey Research is releasing its poll ahead of the North Carolina Democratic Primary Race.

499 likely voters were questioned to get results below.



Results from ECU’s Center for Survey Research.

Dr. Peter Francia is an ECU Political Science Professor. He worked with another colleague and students to put together the research.

“The results showed that Vice President Joe Biden has a small lead over Senator Bernie Sanders heading into Tuesday’s election,” said Francia.

“It’s very close, very tight race, but slight edge to Joe Biden. Michael Bloomberg is in third place and Elisabeth Warren by a considerable margin is trailing all the way back in fourth place.”

The polling results also showed that Biden’s support is strongest from older white and African-American voters.

Senator Bernie Sanders continues to attract the younger crowds, between 18 and 24 years old.

Bloomberg is also seeing positive attention from youth voters.

Francia believes this is due to both Sanders and Bloomberg supporting factors like climate change and gun control, which have proven to be important matters to younger generations.

So what do these results mean for candidates?

“Where we have it very close, but a small Biden lead. If Biden picks up a small amount of lead in South Carolina, it may make sure he gets over the top in North Carolina,” said Francia.

Super Tuesday is March 3rd.