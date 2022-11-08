GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Election Day, and voters hit the polls in Eastern North Carolina, around the state and country.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. here and around North Carolina. They will remain open until 7:30 p.m. After that, the count begins to determine the winners in the respective races on the ballot.

WNCT will provide updates here throughout Tuesday with results, insight and much more.

Helpful links

3:05 p.m.

NewsNation had an exclusive interview with former President Donald Trump. It was recorded Tuesday morning at Mar-a-Lago. Much more of the interview will be aired during tonight’s special show on NewsNation.

Election coverage starts at 6 p.m. on NewsNation, hosted by Chris Cuomo and Leland Vittert.

12:45 p.m.

Voters across Eastern North Carolina hit the polls with many locations seeing steady to somewhat busy activity in the number of voters who have cast their ballot.

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan was in Onslow County and reported steady numbers during WNCT News at Noon. She also reports voter activity has been pretty steady throughout the county.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,000 people had voted in Onslow County. Officials were pleased with that number since there were over 21,000 people who voted early.

Officials saw an early morning and lunch rush and expect another one at the last minute, before polls close at 7:30 p.m.

“Thank everyone for voting,” said Onslow County Board of Elections Director Jason Dedmond. “And remember, today’s not a day you can register, you must be registered to vote today. So go to your home precinct, cast your vote, you have plenty of time.”