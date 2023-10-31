JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Election offices across the country and in Eastern North Carolina are handling the early voters until November 4 and are gearing up for Election Day on November 7.

Typically, less than 20% of voters cast their ballots for the municipal election but officials in Onslow and Carteret counties want to let people know that their vote matters.

“So far, there has actually been quite a low turnout. We’ve only had 269 voters cast a ballot,” said Jason Dedmond, director of Onslow County Board of Elections.

“We have almost 2,000 voters that have come out and voted during one-stop early voting at this point, out of almost 26,000,” said Caitlin Sabadish, the director of Carteret County Board of Elections.

With a lot of candidates running for commissioner, aldermen and council seats in both Onslow and Carteret counties, election officials expect more voters to come on Election Day.

“So far, there seems to be the greatest interest as far as competition within North Topsail Beach, Holly Ridge and Swansboro,” said Dedmond. “What I mean by that is more people that actually have people running against them.”

“There’s quite a few candidates in Emerald Isle, quite a few in Morehead City, and quite a few in Beaufort,” said Sabadish. “I think with that many candidates filed for, you know, three seats, I think that a lot of people are gonna want to get out and vote just because there’s so many candidates.”

Election officials add that those positions will make a difference for locals in the area.

“Voting in the municipal election is particularly important, just because this is something that happens on the local level decisions are made within the municipality itself for the town itself,” said Sabadish.

“They’re responsible for the streets, the fire department, the police department, trash collection, recycling, they set the tax values. So what each municipality is doing is very important,” said Dedmond.

Officials in both Onslow and Carteret counties say they’re fully staffed and ready for election day.

“They do train before every single election with us to make sure that they’re up to date on all the law changes and legislative actions that have been made since the last time they had worked,” said Sabadish.

“They take off their partisan hat, and they’re running the election according to the law. So there are lots of checks and balances to make sure that we have free, fair and accurate elections,” added Dedmond.

New for this election, IDs are required to vote. To find more on this change and other voter information for Onslow and Carteret counties, click here and here.