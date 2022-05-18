GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Now that Tuesday’s primary election is over, officials are moving on to the next steps of the election cycle.

Jason Dedmond, director of the Onslow County Board of Elections, said the next step is canvassing, which includes the counting of provisional ballots.

“Those are ballots that were voted on election day, that a voter for one reason or another put in as a normal ballot, they cast a provisional ballot, it does not go in the machine, and then my board will look at those ballots and decide whether they should count or not based on the specific circumstance,” said Dedmond.

He said canvassing for local elections will happen on May 27, and July 9 for state elections. The election can be certified after canvassing is complete.

Notable municipal races this year included the mayoral races in Greenville and New Bern.

In Greenville, incumbent Mayor PJ Connelly took the win for the second time.

“I think that we’ve seen a lot of progress has taken place over the last four-plus years. And I’m excited to work with our new council, we have a couple of new council members that will be representing each of their districts, and I’m excited to be able to get started with them,” said Connelly.

Connelly won his race against Liz Liles with over 66% of the vote.

“I wish her the best of luck. I hope everything goes well for the future,” Connelly said of Liles. “I know she has a nonprofit organization that has done incredible work for our community. I hope that she continues to do that.”

It was a tightly contested mayoral race in New Bern, where retired Police Chief Toussaint Summers beat Alderman Jeffrey Odham by just one vote.

Summers said that means the race will likely go to runoff on July 26 — but Odham would need to request it.

In a statement, Odham responded, “Based on the overwhelming feedback I’ve received today from citizens, business leaders and police officers, I’m definitely leaning towards making that request if I end up in second place after it is certified.”

In order to win without the possibility of a runoff, the mayoral candidate needs more than 50% of the vote. Odham said there there are not enough outstanding ballots to push either candidate over that threshold, so it’s a matter of whether or not the candidate who comes in second requests that run-off.