Election workers explain North Carolina mail-in ballot requirements

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Voters are planning how they want to cast their ballots as election day nears.

Mail-in voting is getting a lot of attention this year because many people want to avoid crowded polling places and the coronavirus.

There are things you need to know, and do, to make sure your vote counts.

North Carolina has guidelines for submitting an absentee ballot.

The voter must sign it, then have a witness sign and add their address.

Failing to follow these requirements could lead election officials to consequences — including the ballot being invalidated.

Election workers are encouraging people to send in their mail-in ballots as early as possible.

Rachel Weber with NextGen NC says, “Go ahead and return that ASAP, that way you can track your ballot.”

It gives voters extra time if they need to correct any issues.

“If anything is deficient then we can get up with the voter and tell them they have other options to vote because even though that they may have mailed in a ballot if we don’t accept it as an accepted ballot then they can always go to one stop and vote there or either go back to election day and vote there too,” explains Kellie Hopkins, Beaufort Co. Board of Elections Director.

New ballot tracking programs also allow voters to know where their absentee ballots are in the process.

The voter registration deadline in North Carolina is October 9th.

Requests for absentee ballots must be in by October 27th.

As for returning your completed ballots, you can drop them off at the board of election offices by 5 PM on November 3rd or put in the mail postmarked on that same date.