Experts share advice on dealing with election day stress

NORTH CAROLINA, (WNCT) – Every election comes with some form of anticipation, but more people than ever are feeling the stress over the 2020 election.

In a year already full twists and turns — the pandemic, economic turmoil, social unrest and more.

These issues are motivating a lot of people to take part in the 2020 election.

They’re voting in record numbers, but the voting, the issues, and the partisanship are also creating stress.

Mental health professionals say they’re hearing from more people with difficulty sleeping, headaches, overwhelming feelings, and pressure tied to the election.

Experts say the stress won’t disappear after Tuesday night.

Their warning…prepare for it to last for weeks.

“In 2000 Bush Vs. Gore, it was well into December before we knew who our president was going to be so let’s really brace ourselves for the fact that we may not know,” explains Keith Hamm, with Integrated Family Services

Experts suggest doing breathing exercises and using relaxation apps to help cope with stress.

They also suggest unplugging from constant election updates, and taking a break.

Integrated Family Services offers online chat resources, a mobile crisis team that will come to your location, and more.

For more information on Integrated Family Services you can click here, or call (252) 439-0700.