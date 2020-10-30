Experts warn people about voter intimidation ahead of election day

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – This is a year of high voter turnout — and a lot of strong opinions about candidates and issues.

Officials are keeping an eye out for people and groups trying to intimidate those yet to vote.

Both federal and state laws prohibit voter intimidation which takes many forms.

Attorneys from a group called “Forward Justice” want people to know what that intimidation looks like and what you can do about it.

Voter intimidation can mean someone is blocking a voter’s access to a polling place.

It also includes harassing someone to vote for or against a particular candidate or issue and people campaigning too aggressively.

Intimidation doesn’t just happen at polling sites, this can also include calling, mailing or emailing misleading information about voting.

Reports show most voters are able to cast their ballots without any issues, but it still can happen.

Attorney Kathleen Roblez says her group is still on the lookout, making sure everyone can vote without any form of intimidation.

“The hotline has received a lot of reports of voter intimidation during this election cycle, over the first two weeks of early voting we’ve monitored and investigated over fifty reports of voter intimidation across the state,” explains Roblez.

She says if you see something, say something. even if it’s not happening to you.

Voters should first report it to the person managing their polling site.

Forward Justice attorneys also encourage people to report it to their organization.

You can contact them at (919) 323-3889 or email them at info@forwardjustice.org.