GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While Dr. Tim Reeder was declared the winner of Tuesday’s election for the NC House of Representatives District 9 race, incumbent Brian Farkas said he has not yet conceded the loss.

In a post on his Twitter account, Farkas said, “My campaign has released a statement following last night’s election returns. It is important that every #PittCountyNC citizen who participated in this year’s election has their vote counted, including mail-in and provisional ballots.”

Tuesday’s election returns showed Reeder, a Republican and physician, had 15,069 votes (50.78%) compared to 14,607 (49.22%) for Farkas. The results are unofficial until the final canvassing is complete.

Farkas has up to 10 business days to contest the election results.

Reeder is a new face to politics. It was his first time running for office.

“I wanted to make a difference in our community,” Reeder said. “I didn’t like the direction of some of the things in our country and I wanted to continue the work that I’ve been doing as an educator, make the system better.”

Reeder is a former emergency room physician who got his medical degree from Ohio State University before earning a Masters from the University of North Carolina. He was born in Ohio and eventually moved to North Carolina and Pitt County. He said East Carolina University brought him to Pitt County, eventually working for the Brody School of Medicine.

Reeder said his background as a physician helped him diagnose problems. He also said divisiveness is the biggest problem in politics these days. He said he hopes these skills will transfer.

“Being in medicine, one of the things we do a lot is to ask questions, to listen, and I think those are going to serve me well in the legislature,” Reeder said.

Reeder’s campaign focused on three points: education, healthcare and the economy.

“Help support the foundation of the family,” Reeder said. “We want to have good jobs to take care of our families, to make sure we’re successful. Education is linked to those. If our kids can’t get educated, they’re not going to be successful, and we want to be healthy.

“I think those three items together are linked, so education, economic freedom and healthcare.”

He also said getting in touch with his local community and hearing their issues helped him win the votes.

“The work that I did meeting constituents, I personally knocked on over 2,500 doors and learning and hearing about those concerns I think was really important,” Reeder said.

“To make sure that the society, the community that I live in and is my home is better for the next generation, and that’s really what I want to do.”