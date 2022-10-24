WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Keeping citizens informed, getting out the vote and making local issues heard were the goals of Martin County’s candidate forum on Monday night.

“We tend to not have forums that we discuss the local elections, so this evening we’re actually going to have live the people who are running all candidates were invited, and we had a resounding response. And so, this is going to allow our public population in Martin County … in Martin County to hear from the actual people that will be serving in the positions in the future,” Renee Purvis, an event organizer, said.

Event organizers said it was the first non-partisan event of its kind in Martin County and that they hoped to increase local election voter numbers.

“Local elections are just as important, if not more important, than your national or state elections. There’s always a big turnout when you’ve got the President of the United States running, and we want to help our citizens to realize that the local ones have some major impacts,” Karen Dameron, the lead event organizer, said.

According to Dameron, both candidates for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office planned to attend, as well as seven of the 10 candidates for the different board of education district seats. She also said the two Martin County Board of Commissioners running unopposed were invited to the event but did not respond in time to be included.

“We’re one of five participants in sponsoring a forum where the community can actually get to hear our local candidates present themselves, and their issues, and all the goals that they have for assuming the office that they want to pursue,” said Doris West, an event organizer.

Some items on the discussion agenda included the differences candidates wanted to make and their plans to better support citizens. Board of Education candidates were also asked about improving school performance and safety while Martin County Sheriff candidates were asked about crime.

“We hope it will, number one, motivate people if they have not registered to vote, we want them to be registered and to be voting on November 8th. Lots of people have participated in the early vote already, but we also want to begin, start to create an interest in our citizens about what you want from the candidates that you elect and because it’s local, these people represent you,” Dameron said.

There was also time at the end of the forum for Martin County residents to ask candidates their own questions.

The forum was at 7 p.m. at the E.J. Hayes Alumni Center, located at 705 Washington St. in Williamston.