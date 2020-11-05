Georgia election results still too close to call, update expected

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 04: A Fulton County employee moves voting machine transporters to be stored at the the Fulton County Election Preparation Center on November 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The 2020 presidential race between incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is still too close to call with outstanding ballots to count. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Georgia election officials are scheduled to provide on an update on the state’s election results Thursday morning as the Peach State still remains too close for the Associated Press to call.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too early to call, with outstanding ballots left to be counted in counties where Biden has performed well.

NewsNation’s television broadcast and digital properties relies on the AP for all vote counting and race calls. NewsNation chose to rely on the AP because they call races based on the facts.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to hold the press conference Thursday at 10:30 a.m. (ET). NewsNation will livestream the event.

Raffensperger said Wednesday evening as of 10:40 p.m. ET that there are approximately 90,735 outstanding ballots.

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Georgia Wednesday, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds, according to the Associated Press. His campaign also filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan and announced it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state The Associated Press called for Democrat Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon.

Early Wednesday, Trump prematurely claimed he carried Georgia.

“It’s … clear that we have won Georgia. We’re up by 2.5%, or 117,000 (votes) with only 7% (of the vote) left” to count, Trump said during an early morning appearance at the White House.

He also said he planned to contest the U.S. presidential election before the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might pursue.

As of Thursday morning, President Donald Trump has 214 Electoral College votes to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s 264 as of the latest AP race call of Michigan for Biden.

The states that have not been called by the Associated Press are Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina, Alaska and Georgia.