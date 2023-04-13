GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Voting may become easier in Greenville.

The Greenville City Council is discussing potentially adding one-stop voting sites throughout the city to make voting more accessible to the community. City officials said this might encourage voting in the city.

“If you missed the registration deadline, as long as you provide an ID, you can register and vote during one-stop, which you can’t do on election day,” said Dave Davis, Pitt County Board of Elections director. “And during one stop, you can go to any one of the polling sites that are open to cast your ballot.”

“It’s been an ongoing practice of the council over the last several terms to have this discussion, and most of the time I would say that we have voted to include additional sites for one-stop voting,” said Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly.

These sites will allow voters to update their name and address and access early voting before Election Day.