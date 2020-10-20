Greenville-Pitt County Chamber to hold virtual Candidate Forum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Election day is two weeks away. A local organization is holding a candidate forum for seats on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners.

This forum is part of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon Series. This will be a virtual event because of the pandemic.

Six candidates are running for this year’s open commission seats. They’re campaigning for seats in districts B, C, and 6. The candidates will join the event via Zoom, answer moderator questions, and talk about the issues they feel are important.

“It’s important for us, the chamber to educate and inform our members of the business community alike of the candidates and the issues they stand for before they head to the polls do that they can make an educated and informed decision on which candidate they choose to vote for,” said Kate Teel, President, Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce

Chamber leaders tell 9 On Your Side there’s a lot of focus on state and federal elections but they want to help spotlight local issues and races. This year’s changes and challenges will allow moderators to pose a range of questions about important community issues.

Organizers say some of the topics will include:

Economic Development

Education

Taxes

…and more

“But now we can target the questions in a way that we have not asked them before. Like how is our community set to recover from is or anything else in the future? How are our schools set to recover? So it’s not a COVID focus but it does give us a chance it gives the candidates the opportunity in a way that frankly not everybody has an answer to,” said Teel

The virtual forum starts at 11am Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

There is a $20 registration fee*.

Click HERE to sign up and to get more information.

*A portion ($10) of the registration fee will be used for gift cards to use at Chamber member restaurants. On the registration page, please list your selected restaurant in the text box provided. One $10 gift card per registration will be purchased. The restaurant will process payment and run the gift cards for registrants to come to pick up at the business.