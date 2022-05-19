WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There will be a new sheriff in town in Beaufort County.

A notable primary on Tuesday was the race for Beaufort County sheriff. In that primary, Republican candidate Scott Hammonds defeated incumbent Sheriff Ernie Coleman. Corey Rogerson won the Democratic primary over two other challengers.

Rogerson told 9OYS he plans to grow the trust between citizens and law enforcement agencies, adding that he wants to get more boots on the grounds.

“And what I mean by that is adding more deputies to our road, I think it is valuable, we can reach out to the outside areas of our county that don’t get much presence, we’re gonna have, you know, reduces our response times,” Rogerson said.

Rogerson said he’s also focusing on the importance of school resource officers. Hammonds is continuing to campaign for change to the sheriff’s office.