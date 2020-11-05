‘I’m ready to get to work’: Brian Farkas wins NC House District 9

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a new face representing State House District 9 in Raleigh.

Political newcomer Brian Farkas defeated Republican incumbent Perrin Jones by a very small margin.

Democrat Farkas told 9 On Your Side crews before Election Night his race would be one of the closest in the state, and he was right.

But Farkas says Representative Perrin Jones called him to concede just minutes after election officials released their results.

“No one’s going to out-hustle me when it comes to fighting for my hometown,” said Farkas.

Farkas had one feeling after winning a spot in the General Assembly Tuesday night: gratitude.

“To be able to offer myself in this form of service and to be given this opportunity by my hometown is an incredible honor,” he said. “I’m ready to get to work.”

The Pitt County native will be in Raleigh this January representing House District 9.

Farkas wants voters to know he’s here for them, even if they wanted someone else.

“Not only the people that elected me in Pitt County’s 9th district, but the people who didn’t,” said Farkas. “I’m going to be a champion for them. I’m going to work hard to earn their support over the next few years.”

9 On Your Side crews reached out to Farkas’ opponent, Perrin Jones, Wednesday and he didn’t respond to our messages.