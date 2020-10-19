Kamala Harris reschedules Charlotte campaign visit for Wednesday

Kamala Harris will campaign in the Queen City on Wednesday, the same day President Donald Trump will be in Gastonia.

The Biden-Harris campaign made the announcement on Monday, just a week after members of her campaign staff tested positive for the coronavirus, and forced Harris’ visit to Charlotte last Thursday to be postponed. The event was held without her and featured Mayor Vi Lyles and a number of other Democratic delegates.

Harris will be in both Asheville and Charlotte on Wednesday.

Trump is scheduled to fly into the Gastonia Municipal airport and will hold an event at 7 p.m., according to his campaign schedule. Time and location details have not yet been released on Harris’ visit.

The Trump camp has clearly declared North Carolina a crucial spot in the 2020 election. In addition to his upcoming visit to Gastonia, the president has already made stops in Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Asheville, Greenville, Wilmington, and Fayetteville.