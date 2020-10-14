Local businesses prepare for Trump’s visit to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Election day is three weeks away.

President Trump will fire up his supporters in the East on Thursday with a rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Local business owners say even though this is a one-day event, they’re excited and hoping for a boost in business.

Mayor P.J. Connelly says Trump’s visit is an opportunity for Greenville.

“Hopefully, this will bring some needed commerce to our area,” he said. “Many of the businesses that have struggled through COVID-19 will be able to benefit from additional people coming to our community.”

It’s why businesses are gearing up for the arrival of the president and his supporters.

“Anytime there’s an event in town, it brings in more people to the business,” said Bret Oliverio, owner of Sup Dogs. “I expect this event to be no different.”

Oliverio says he expects sales to rise for the day, but doesn’t expect the rush to last.

“For the day, it will give a boost to Uptown,” he said. “The event’s going to be quick. So I think we’ll get an initial hit of business after the event. But I think we’ll have a pretty standard weekend after that.”

Oliverio says he’s adding extra staff to work on Thursday, and they will be following all COVID-19 precautions.

The Make America Great Again Rally will be held at the Pitt-Greenville Airport at 1:00 on Thursday.

The doors will open at 10:00 a.m.