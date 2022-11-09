GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina is a critical battleground state in the 2022 midterm elections. However, Tuesday’s results were not the “big red wave” many were expecting.

Republican Tedd Budd will join senator Thom Tillis in Washington. D.C. after beating Democrat Cheri Beasley with 50.7% of the vote.

The North Carolina seats in the US House of Representatives are now evenly split with seven Republican seats and seven Democrat seats. The Democrats gained two seats in this election.

Even on the state level, all seats in the North Carolina House and Senate were up for grabs. While not all the races have been called, political analysts say it isn’t the super-majority Republicans hoped for.

“The Republicans were really hoping to get a supermajority such that any legislation they pass, they would have the votes that kind of automatically to be able to override Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes,” said Steven Greene, professor of political science at North Carolina State University. “And they got that supermajority in the Senate, but not in the House, and if you really want it, you need it in both houses.”

Republicans did flip control of the North Carolina Supreme Court, which Greene said could impact major court cases about congressional districts, gerrymandering and abortion.