JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Board of Elections said they had more than 7,000 people cast their ballot early.

They expect a turnout of about 15% on election day but are always hoping for more. Click here to look up your precinct and other voting information.

There are four candidates running for sheriff this year. Incumbent Sheriff Hans Miller is not seeking reelection.

Polls will open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.