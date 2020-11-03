N.C. National Guard Cyber Security Response Force helps secure elections in the state

Information Management (G6) Cyber Technician Leads, Chief Warrant Officer 3, Dion Griffith (far left), Chief Warrant Officer 2, Michael Spivey (beside Griffith), and Cyber Technician, 2nd Lt. Micheal Youngbar (far right) work together with Stanly, Albemarle, Henderson, Ashe, Rowan, Wake Forest, Greenville, and Onslow cities and counties cyber strike teams in the G6 Conference Room on October 4th, 2019 at Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina. The North Carolina Local Government Information System Association consist of Information Technology Professionals and the North Carolina National Guard who work together as a strike team and help each other when disasters or issues occur (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Alonzo Clark, North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs/Released)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina National Guard’s (NCNG) Cyber Security Response Force (CSRF) is working around the clock to protect networks related to the election process in North Carolina, ahead of and during today’s election.

The team, made up of Army and Air Guardsmen, is working with their department lead, the N.C. Department of Public Safety (DPS), as well as the Division of Emergency Management (NCEM), N.C. Department of Information Technology (NCDIT), the State Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and U.S. Cyber Command to monitor systems for malicious activity.

In 2017 the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identified election infrastructure as critical infrastructure.

NC Guard’s primary role is to monitor security systems for the State Board of Elections to receive timely information to defend their network.

The CSRF and NCDIT can provide services and assistance, both proactive and reactive, whenever there’s a cyber incident in the state, according to the State Chief Risk and Security Officer with the NCDIT, Maria Thompson.

This is not the first time the CSRF has worked with NCDIT and NCEM.

They have worked together to support the State Board of Elections and other agencies with five elections before this one and have trained together during events like the one involving K-12 school systems in early October of this year.

The NC Guard and the rest of the state’s cyber force will be on duty for the next few days at a minimum.

Capt. Reinwald says the team’s ability to build lasting relationships is because they are not just N.C. Guardsmen, but also North Carolina citizens with most on the team having IT jobs in their civilian careers.

NC Army National Guard Capt. Steven Schmidt, the CSRF Chief Deputy who also serves as the commander for the 29th Signal Company, compares the event to a marathon; after a lot of hard work and excitement, they will simply cross the finish line, and it will be over.