NC Congresswoman-elect Kathy Manning calls for President Trump to be removed from office after ‘violent insurrection’ at Capitol

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kathy Manning, the recently elected congresswoman from North Carolina, says that President Trump must be removed from office immediately “whether through the 25th Amendment or impeachment.”

“President Trump invited violent rioters to the U.S. Capitol and encouraged the mob to breach the Capitol building and attempt a coup,” Manning said. “This seditious act comes just days after he was caught on tape soliciting election fraud in the state of Georgia. He must be removed from office immediately.”

Manning was among the congressional representatives at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday when a pro-Trump protest turned into a riot as people forced their way into the building as Congress met to certify the Electoral College vote.

The vote, which was completed later that night, certified Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

Manning called the riot a “violent insurrection” and said, “Their actions required a frightening lock down of the House Chamber, with a harrowing evacuation of members and staff that could easily have resulted in injury or death. This attempted coup is an act of terrorism.”

The riot ended with four people dead.