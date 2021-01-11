NC lawmakers return to work this week in the shadow of the D.C. riots

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina state lawmakers are heading back to work this week in Raleigh after a tough week for the entire country.

Last week’s D.C. riots have left many reeling at the destruction, violence, and divide in our nation. North Carolina lawmakers say they are looking toward the future, hoping to work with one another to keep our democracy safe. They say the false rhetoric and negative information from both sides are to blame.

“It’s our job as leaders to set the tone in how we work with each other. And we must work on coming up by bipartisan solutions on very complex issues that are effecting our nation.” Senator Don Davis (D) District 5

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore shares the same view.

”There is a responsibility by all Americans, Republican and Democrats alike to bring down that rhetoric.” House Speaker Tim Moore (R) District 111

Keeping state lawmakers safe in their return to work this week is a priority. Moore said he is confident in the security of North Carolina’s Capitol. He cites protests in Raleigh last year for the tightened security measures.

“Here in North Carolina we have a lot more security now than we did years ago,” Moore said. “It’s a very secure building. Even when all the unrest that happened here months ago, our legislative building was never overrun.”

Both Davis and Moore said they hope this week’s session is productive, and they plan to keep on making those efforts to reach across the aisle to bridge that divide, and repair relationships.