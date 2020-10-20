New ECU poll shows Biden lead in NC, tight races statewide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A poll conducted Oct. 15-18 by the ECU Center for Survey Research shows a three-point lead (50% to 47%) for Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump among likely voters in North Carolina.

The Senate race between Democrat Cal Cunningham and Republican Thom Tillis remains a tossup with Cunningham holding a 48-47% lead, while Democrat Roy Cooper leads Republican challenger Dan Forest, 53% to 44%.

Dr. Peter Francia, director of the Center for Survey Research, said the poll shows Biden outperforming Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign in the North Carolina suburbs.

“In particular, Biden is winning over suburban women. If Biden can maintain the current level of support that he has in the suburbs, then he has a strong shot at winning North Carolina,” Francia said. “However, Trump’s ‘excitement’ advantage is worth noting. In an extremely competitive election, voter turnout is often the decisive factor.

“Trump supporters are more excited than Biden supporters. That excitement advantage could well translate into a voter turnout advantage. If so, Republican candidates, from the top to the bottom of the ballot, could win in these hyper-competitive races.”