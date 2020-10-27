New polls show Asian American voters are more motivated to vote in 2020

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) – This election season is unlike any other.

There’s an effort to make sure groups of voters often overlooked in North Carolina are able to make their voices heard.

North Carolina Asian Americans Together (NCAAT) is one of those groups.

It’s releasing its first poll of voter attitudes among North Carolina’s Asian American population.

Group leaders say few organizations and political parties try to find out what issues they find important.

“In the polling that we conducted we found that 59% of respondents to our polls say that health access including Medicare for all is among one of their most important public health priorities,” explains Ricky Leung, Senior Director of Programs.

The group says there are about 209,000 Asian American voters in our state, enough to influence the results of this year’s election.

