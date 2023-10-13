GREENVILLE, N.C. — Early voting begins Oct. 19, and two ECU professors are again providing nonpartisan information about candidates in Pitt County.

Journalism professors Cindy Elmore and Brian Massey have seen the steady decline in voting at the local level and realized part of the reason is that information about the candidates is so hard to find in a single, easily comparable location. As a result, they created the website, www.Voter411ENC.org.

All 61 candidates for local offices throughout Pitt County were contacted numerous times and asked to complete a brief questionnaire that asked about their priorities, backgrounds, how they plan to include their constituents in making decisions, and more. Those who participated have their information and pictures posted on the website, which is free to candidates and voters. Because the website provides free and fair publicity to all participating local candidates, it helps to create an even playing field for candidates who have little money for yard signs and billboards, which often become the primary way voters learn something—albeit little—about local candidates for election.

In general, while those elected to these positions potentially impact citizens’ daily lives more than those in national offices do, very few voters participate in electing their local officials. And those who do are often voting only on the basis of name recognition or potentially on political party endorsements, even though municipal elections are officially nonpartisan.

According to Fair Vote, a nonpartisan elections organization, most people don’t vote because of political disengagement or the belief that their vote means little in affecting public policy. Moreover, those who do vote in local races are not representative of community demographics. This isn’t just a problem in Eastern North Carolina. According to Who Votes For Mayor?, a national research project at Portland State University, low voter turnout is a problem in cities across the country—it is less than 15% in the 30 largest cities in America—with the median voter age at 57. This leaves too few people having influence in big decisions about schools, parks, housing, police, transportation, and more.

The Voter411ENC.org website was initially established with grants from the School of Communication and the College of Fine Arts and Communication, though the initiative has not received any additional funds since 2021.