GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday is the voter registration deadline for the 2022 statewide general election.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

WNCT’s Your Local Election Headquarters

Anyone who misses the registration deadline can still register and vote at the same time during the one-stop early voting period, Oct. 20 through Nov. 5. Click here to find your local one-stop early voting site.

“We encourage all eligible individuals to register to vote and make their voice heard in 2022,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “It’s easy, and there’s still time, either through the regular process or at any one-stop early voting location in your county.”

To register to vote, a person must:

Be a U.S. citizen;

Live in the county of his/her registration, and have lived there for at least 30 days before the date of the election;

Be at least 18 years old or will be by the date of the general election. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds may preregister to vote; AND

Not be in jail or prison for a felony conviction.

You can register to vote one of two ways:

If you have a North Carolina driver’s license or DMV identification, you can register to vote online.

You can also complete a voter registration application and submit it to your county board of elections office by 5 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 14). If an application is received after the deadline, it will be timely if it is postmarked on or before Friday (Oct. 14). If the postmark is missing or unclear, the application will be processed if it is received in the mail no later than 20 days before the election. Otherwise, the application will not be processed until after the election. If submitted by fax or email, the application must be received by 5 p.m. Friday (Oct. 14), and a hard copy of the document must be delivered to the county board office by 20 days before the election.

You can also update your existing voter registration using either option.