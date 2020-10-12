North Carolina’s absentee voting portal for blind voters is coming soon

A roll of “I Voted!” stickers are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. Republicans in Florida are fighting to energize President Donald Trump’s base while the president recovers from the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NORTH CAROLINA, (WNCT) – North Carolina groups are working to make it easier for people with disabilities to exercise their right to vote.

Disability Rights North Carolina sued the State Board of Elections to give blind voters a way to cast absentee ballots.

That led North Carolina officials to set up an absentee voting portal on October 19th, that’s compatible with screen readers.

If you are a blind voter and have already requested a paper ballot, you can use the online portal instead — just don’t return the paper ballot.

Workers with Disability Rights in North Carolina say it took a lot to get this change.

“Why we’ve made it this far when there are accessible options without making them available to people is an unfortunate circumstance but we know for this election folks will be able to vote privately and independently and that’s what’s important,” says Holly Stiles with Disability Rights N.C.

Updated information about this process can be found via Disability Rights North Carolina’s website or the NCSBOE website (coming soon).

For those interested in being notified when the system is live, please email intake@disabilityrightsnc.org.