October 9 is the last day to register to vote in November election

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) 9 On Your Side is Your Local Election Headquarters and we’re approaching some key dates in the run-up to the November 3 vote.

Election day is just 25 days away and votes are already coming in. Pitt County officials say they’ve already received more than 5,000 absentee ballots. That’s already a record.

October 9 is the deadline to register to vote.

Officials say you can still register in person at your county board of election office or mailing in the forms postmarked October 9th.

Election workers are taking measures to protect voters from the coronavirus and prevent long delays in casting ballots.

“The goal is to try and get the voter in and out as quickly as we can to limit the possible spread of anything and to also keep the line moving because we are going to have the social distancing from the entrance of every polling place to out to outside the voting enclosure,” said Dave Davis, Pitt County Board of Elections.

There is a non-partisan website featuring a lot of information on local candidates. It’s called “Voter 4-1-1 ENC.”

Don’t forget early voting runs from October 15 through October 31.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 27.

For more voter information click HERE.