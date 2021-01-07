Online Originals: Congressmen Butterfield, Murphy discuss Wednesday’s riots, look forward to inauguration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — They’re two different Congressmen from two different parties. However, they faced the same threat at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The day started with a protest over the Electoral College votes. Murphy, a Republican representing North Carolina’s Third Congressional District, planned to object to certifying Pennsylvania’s electors.

“I made it very clear that I would be objecting on constitutional grounds,” Murphy said.

Murphy stands by his objections.

And you know this is a part of being in politics, you make your cases, your try to persuade your colleagues, and it basically just comes down to the vote. And you have to accept the vote whether you like it or not.” Rep. Greg Murphy



Democrat G.K. Butterfield, who represents the 1st District, said the electors from battleground states and election results overall, were proper.

“There’s no evidence whatsoever in any of the fifty states of voter fraud,” Butterfield said.

That debate was interrupted by Wednesday’s insurrection. Rioters broke past barriers, invading the Capitol and driving off lawmakers. Butterfield said the outcome would have been much deadlier if the protestors were of a different color.

You must understand one of these protestors burst onto the Senate floor, sat in the pro tempore and started laughing and holding up his fists, and started texting on his phone. Had that been a person of color, it would have been a different outcome. Rep GK Butterfield

Murphy had supported President Trump’s re-election effort, and Butterfield was backing Joe Biden. Now, they’re united in calling for a peaceful transition of power. Murphy said he supports the next step in the process.

“There will be an inauguration. President-elect Biden will be inaugurated. And my prayers that President Trump does that in the manner that he is committed to, for a peaceful transition,” Murphy said.

They’re calling for bi-partisan efforts to solve the nation’s problems. Butterfield said there’s another threat facing America, “You know our enemy is not Democrat or Republican. Our enemy right now is COVID-19.”

Two different congressmen, two different parties. Both looking to the future.

“We have pledged with each other, that we will work with each other,” Butterfield said. “(Murphy) and I are friends. We have pledged that we will work with each other and support each other in a bipartisan manner. Most of our constituents don’t care if we are Democrat or Republican.”

