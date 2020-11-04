Online Originals: Murphy’s 3rd Congressional District win follow up

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Incumbent Greg Murphy won the 3rd congressional district house seat in the state Tuesday night.

The Congressman held a results party at the Beaufort hotel. That is where he found out news of his victory.

The candidate received 227,426 votes. That is 63.6% of voters.

His Democratic challenger Daryl Farrow took the remaining 131, 011 votes. That makes up 36.5% of voters.

The rural district covers counties beside the Pamlico Sound and The Outer Banks.

9OYS will be speaking to Congressman Greg Murphy on his victory. Visit back later to hear his statement.