JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After every election, the North Carolina State Board picks two precincts at random to have the local board hand-eye recount.

This is to ensure that their machines work accurately. They invited two Democrats and two Republicans to participate in the count to keep it fair for both parties. They’ll count and recount the ballots until they match the machine results. On Tuesday, the Onslow County Board of Elections had its sample audit.

“It just proves that if you were to count an election by hand, not only would it take you longer to get the results, but who knows how many times you would need to do it to get the accurate count, not because of anyone trying to give you false results. But just because, you know, humans can make errors. So there’s plenty of checks and balances with the machines.” said Onslow County Elections Director Jason Dedmond.

Dedmond added they are currently in the canvassing period to get the official results from this municipal election.