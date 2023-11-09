PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — After months of controversy, the town of Pink Hill has a new mayor. Mike Horne is the new Mayor-Elect, defeating current Mayor Yvonne Deatherage with 60 percent of the vote.

Some people who live in Pink Hill say the town is no stranger to dysfunction amongst town officials. That includes several resignations over the last year from a mayor, four town clerks, the town attorney and others.

Pink Hill gained notoriety after a video of a town meeting went viral showing a disagreement between former Mayor Mike Hill and Commissioner Pete Fantini. Soon after that heated meeting Hill and a town clerk resigned.

During Deatherage’s time as mayor, other resignations have happened. Both Deatherage and Fantini point the blame at each other as to who is the reason behind the resignations.

Now the town has new leadership. Horne said he will lead by example and will be willing to communicate with his colleagues even if they disagree.

A statement from Mayor-Elect Mike Horne:

I would just like to thank all the Voters in Pink Hill who came out in Support of Michael Whitfield and Myself. Together with the remaining board, we will make Pink Hill Proud and the Wonderful Community it has always been to live in that Myself and My children grew up and now my Grandchildren. Minus the Drama.

Here’s a statement from Pink Hill’s current Mayor Yvonne Deatherage:

The people of Pink Hill have spoken, and I respect the voters’ wishes tonight.

It has been an honor to serve as your mayor, and will be an experience I will never forget. I want to thank Commissioners Penny Murphy and James Quinn for the opportunity to serve. We have accomplished much during the past year.

I congratulate Mike Horne and hope he moves to Pink Hill to serve and live among the people he represents.

I understand voters want peace, but let’s be clear. Peace comes with a price. The town surrendered to the chaos tonight. They rewarded the people who ran off their mayor, four clerks, water department, town attorney and others. The only reason I was ever mayor and even on the ballot tonight was because of the chaos caused by Commissioner Fantini and the people backing my opponent.

I will return to performing community service, which I have done for 40 years. I wish everyone the best and will hope for the best for the future of the town.