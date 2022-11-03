GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Board of Elections is alerting people to check their ballots before submitting them.

Elections Director Dave Davis reminds people that their voting district may change as a result of last year’s redistricting. Under North Carolina law, voters are allowed up to three ballots but once the vote has been cast there is no way to get it back.

“That’s where we stress, make sure that once you receive your ballot and as you’re marking it, the districts that you think should be there are there because once it’s in the machine, it’s mixed in with all the other ballots,” said Davis.