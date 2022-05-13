GREENVILLE,, N.C. (WNCT) – Saturday is the last day to vote early in this year’s primary election.

As of Friday night, more than 8,600 Pitt County voters had cast their ballot. Election officials said they’re pleased with this early voting turnout.

“We’ve had a higher turnout than any previous midterm primary, so that’s excellent,” said Dave Davis, Pitt County elections director.

Voters like Flora Brown said early voting is a convenience.

“I love the fact that there’s not a lot of people,” Brown said. “You can walk right in and walk right out.”

Even though this election is a primary, people are still stressing the importance of voting.

“In Greenville you have the opportunity to vote on elected officials that you could see any day you know walking around the city or in the grocery store,” Davis said.

“No matter what election it is, it’s important that everybody come out and vote,” Brown added. “You can’t say anything if we have a Congress that’s not ran how we like because we didn’t participate to help it.”

Five polling sites will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for last minute early voters.

Pitt County Agriculture Center

Alice F. Keene Park

Pitt County Office Complex

ECU Student Center

Winterville Fire Station

If you miss early voting, there’s still an opportunity on election day. You can visit this website to find your polling location and to see your sample ballot.