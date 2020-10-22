Pitt County sees high youth voter turnout during early voting

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – With the election less than two weeks away, people are getting out and voting.

Pitt County is like many other areas of North Carolina, seeing high turnout-for early voting.

Officials say voters 40 and younger make up about a quarter of total votes cast so far in Pitt County.

Young voters are no different from anyone else, saying 2020 has a taken on them — especially with the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why younger voters say it’s time to step up.

They say a vote this year will affect their future, and they want to be part of decisions on big issues like the economy, health care, race relations and the environment.

Groups say more young voters are voting early locally than during the 2016 election.

Rachel Weber works with NextGen NC and she explains, “In Pitt County right now more young voters have already voted. About one half times the number of young voters who had voted at this point in 2016.

Quyshema Diarra lives in Pitt County and she says, “I feel like this is the time where we need to start speaking up and as young voters we are here to make a difference because we are the future.”

There are about 3,000 Pitt County voters between the ages 18 and 29 who’ve voted this year, but didn’t in 2016.

Early voting continues until October 31st.

Pitt County one-stop early voting:

TIMES:

October 15 – October 30; Monday – Friday; 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM

October 17, Saturday; 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

October 24, Saturday; 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

October 25, Sunday; 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

October 31, Saturday; 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

SITES:

Center at Alice F. Keene Park, arts & crafts room; 4561 County Home Rd., Greenville, NC 27858 Willis Building, auditorium; 300 E. 1st St., Greenville, NC 27858 Winterville Fire Station, community room; 2593 Railroad St., Winterville, NC 28590 Farmville Community Center, community room; 3886 S. Main St., Farmville, NC 27828 Agricultural Center, auditorium; 403 Government Cir., Greenville, NC 27834 Eppes Recreation Center, multi-purpose room; 400 Nash St., Greenville, NC 27834 ECU Student Center, meeting room #125; 501 E. 10th St., Greenville, NC 27858

For additional information you can contact the Pitt County Board of Elections: Phone: 252-902-3300 Fax: 252-830-1157