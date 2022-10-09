WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As election day approaches, Pitt County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. along with other partners hosted a town hall meeting on Sunday addressing concerns.

“The purpose of this event is to encourage voter engagement in the local, in the state and federal government,” said Christie Davis-Uwah, with Pitt County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

There were 132 Pitt County residents who were asked what issues were most important to them in the local election. Education, economy and jobs and civil rights were among the top issues. During the town hall meeting, candidates addressed those topics.

“I just hope that people will get out, pretty much become more engaged, to be able to get questions answered on regards to topics they may have in regards to what’s going on in their local community and also within the state as well. And so they can make a better decision when they go to the ballots,” said Davis-Uwah.

According to experts, Pitt County sees the highest voter turnout being ages 41-65 with ages 18-25 being the lowest voter turnout. This led to one of the most important questions of the town hall meeting, “how are candidates encouraging young people to vote?”

Candidates explained they tell young voters to match their vote to their voice. They said they also tell them if they don’t vote now, it’s taking steps backward instead of moving forward.

“People should vote because we want to make sure we keep democracy going. And by doing so, by electing the candidates. We want to make sure that their values, beliefs align with ours,” said Davis-Uwah.

Important dates to remember:

Friday, October 14th, 2022, regular voter registration deadline.

Thursday, October 20th, 2022, one-stop early voting starts.

Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, deadline to request an absentee ballot.

Saturday, November 5th, 2022, one-stop early voting ends.

Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, election day.

Pitt County early voting sites from Oct. 20th – Nov. 5th include:

Pitt County Agricultural Center, Conference room, 403 Government Circle, Greenville, NC.

County Office Complex, Pitt Area Transit System Conference Room, 1717 W. 5th St. Greenville, NC.

ECU Student Center, Meeting Room #125, 501 E. 10th St. Greenville, NC.

Community Schools Building, Alice Keene Park, Conference Room, 4561 County Home Rd. Greenville, NC.