Protestors gather near PGV before Trump rally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) There are people near the Pitt-Greenville Airport, making their case against President Donald Trump as he comes for today’s rally.

The scene was different early Thursday morning in Uptown Greenville,

The ‘Poor Peoples Campaign’, the North Carolina Black Alliance and other social justice groups came together for the “We Will NC Rally.

Speakers called on people to get out to vote on this first day of early voting.

They stress that everyone has a right to cast their ballot and that voter intimidation is illegal.

Greenville native Dontae Sharp also talked about casting a ballot for the very first time.

The groups wanted to spread information about voting before what the stream of what they’re calling “lies and misinformation” starts just up the road.

Reverend William Barber also says so many people fought for so long for the opportunity to vote for so long.