Raleigh police arrest 6 during Election Day downtown protest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said officers have made “several arrests” after protesters began throwing fireworks in downtown on Tuesday.

Officers were following the group as they marched in downtown and then said “assembly is now being declared unlawful” at 9:46 p.m. as the demonstrators began “throwing fireworks and other items,” police said.

Click here for full election results

A CBS 17 crew on scene witnessed at least one arrest at S. Wilmington and E. Martin streets. Police said they ended up arrest six people before protesters began to leave the area around 10 p.m.

Those arrested include:

Daniel Nathan Mahoney, 30, of Raleigh, charged with assault on law enforcement officer and failure to disperse

Annas Elizabeth Nowak, 19, of Wake Forest, charged with disorderly conduct and failure to disperse

Jacob Taylor Law, 24, of Raleigh, charged with resist, delay, obstruct and failure to disperse

Max Sebastian Henry-Williams, 26, of Cary, charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resist, delay, obstruct

Claire Elaine Fraleigh, 20, of Raleigh, charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resist, delay, obstruct

Zoe Christina Schwandt, 26, of Durham, charged with failure to disperse

Zoe Christina Schwandt

Max Sebastian Henry-Williams

Claire Elaine Fraleigh

Jacob Taylor Law

Daniel Nathan Mahoney

Annas Elizabeth Nowak

Multiple Election Day protests were announced in the days leading up to Tuesday.