Securing undecided voters in North Carolina ahead of election

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON and Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON,BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns are ensuring time and money go into battleground states ahead of the election, like North Carolina.

Polls are showing most voters have already decided who their guy is, but there are still some voters who haven’t made up their minds.

To attract voter attention, President Trump and his campaign team have been holding multiple rallies a day in certain battleground states.

Former VP Joe Biden has been holding fewer rallies in person but has people like former President Barack Obama campaigning for him.

Recent polls in North Carolina prove no more than 4% of registered voters are undecided.

This means both parties have to kick it into gear if they wanna win the hearts of those people.

“We’re gonna see some upcoming visits for more principles. North Carolina is huge for us,” said Biden for President N.C. Director LT McCrimmon.

President Trump Senior Advisor of Strategy Steve Cortes says the Trump campaign also recognizes what’s at stake.

“It’s extra important that we as a campaign get out there both physically in terms of visits to battleground states like North Carolina, as well as what we can do via broadcast and digital,” said Cortes.

Both McCrimmon and Cortes acknowledge the importance of following races for the U.S. Senate, governor, and other important office positions.

These could impact down-ballot contests.

“We are one team one mission in this state when it comes to the democrat party. We’re working to relay Democrats up and down the ticket,” said McCrimmon.

“We know that this President can’t be a really effective president unless he also wins the senate. That’s why we hope that people like Thom Tillis who are in tough races are going to triumph,” said Cortes.