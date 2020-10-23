Send us your questions for our upcoming Q&A with an election official

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) What The Politics?! wants you to send in questions for our upcoming guest, Trey Cash. He’s the Director of the Board of Elections for Greene County. He’s working hard to make sure your ballot is cast safely and securely.

Are you worried about the election process? Do you ever wonder how officials prepare for the polls? Do you wonder what goes on behind the scenes when the last ballot is cast? Are you concerned about how the pandemic might affect when we’ll know the results?

If you are wanting to know more about the election process, or have comments and concerns about voting during the pandemic – please send an email to newsdesk@wnct.com. Also, you can send a message on our social media channels. Those links are below.

Reporters and hosts Victoria Holmes and Emily Cervarich sat down to talk more about the upcoming episode with Trey Cash. Click here to watch.

