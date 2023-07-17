RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The NC State Board of Elections on Monday approved nearly 100 student and employee identification cards that can be used in the 2023 municipal elections and beyond.

A list of 99 IDs was approved for use as photo identification through Dec. 31, 2024. The list was released on Monday and signed by Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the NCSBE.

“We are grateful to all institutions that applied to have their identification cards approved for voters for the 2023 municipal elections,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections in a news release. “This gives voters additional options when casting their ballot.”