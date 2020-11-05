State Board releases county-by-county provisional ballot numbers

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic voting booth generic election_1541636069001.jpg.jpg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Under state law, elections officials must release the number of provisional ballots cast in each county by noon two days after the election.

The State Board surveyed the 100 county boards of elections across North Carolina and provides the provisional ballot numbers by county.

Provisional ballots cast on Election Day must still be researched to determine voter eligibility.

Provisional ballots are cast when an individual’s name does not appear on the poll book or other questions arise about that person’s eligibility to vote or to vote a particular ballot.

After Election Day, each county board of elections meets before certifying the results to make decisions on provisional applications submitted by voters.

If the board determines that the voter is eligible, the provisional ballot is counted.

If the voter is eligible for some contests on the ballot but not others, the eligible contests will be counted for that voter.

These ballots will be added to the results during the canvass process.

Ballots determined to be cast by eligible voters will be added to the results after county board absentee meetings scheduled through November 13.

The State Board is compiling a schedule of county board meetings and will release it as soon as possible.

County# of Provisionals
Alamance868
Alexander175
Alleghany33
Anson100
Ashe103
Avery114
Beaufort132
Bertie87
Bladen129
Brunswick869
Buncombe737
Burke116
Cabarrus1049
Caldwell310
Camden32
Carteret460
Caswell122
Catawba442
Chatham156
Cherokee48
Chowan52
Clay52
Cleveland552
Columbus286
Craven447
Cumberland1842
Currituck106
Dare176
Davidson928
Davie165
Duplin321
Durham1277
Edgecombe167
Forsyth1500
Franklin249
Gaston987
Gates53
Graham58
Granville220
Greene73
Guilford1228
Halifax188
Harnett803
Haywood217
Henderson200
Hertford71
Hoke323
Hyde22
Iredell341
Jackson336
Johnston892
Jones58
Lee150
Lenoir264
Lincoln353
Macon83
Madison108
Martin100
McDowell126
Mecklenburg2483
mitchell104
Montgomery156
Moore389
Nash544
New Hanover1200
Northampton32
Onslow1074
Orange247
Pamlico69
Pasquotank311
Pender340
Perquimans53
Person121
Pitt1091
Polk49
Randolph536
Richmond248
Robeson1472
Rockingham516
Rowan441
Rutherford488
Sampson202
Scotland143
Stanly319
Stokes167
Surry341
Swain48
Transylvania91
Tyrrell12
Union933
Vance55
Wake3437
Warren72
Washington40
Watauga260
Wayne573
Wilkes234
Wilson276
Yadkin81
Yancey62
Total40766

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV