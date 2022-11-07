GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate was in Greenville on Monday, making one last pitch ahead of Election Day.

Ted Budd was also scheduled to be in Raleigh Monday night. Before that, he met with supporters in Pitt County. While speaking to supporters, not only did he ask for support ahead of elections, he hit on key issues he would address if he won the Pitt County vote.

“If you’re concerned about inflation, if you’re concerned about crime, if you’re concerned about education, this is the party, this is the candidate to support,” Budd said. “Pitt County has been very supportive of me, it’s a county that I won the primary and I sure intend to win here in general.”

Budd says he’s cautiously optimistic going into Tuesday’s election.