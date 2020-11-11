The election process continues in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The vote counting process is close to wrapping up in many close states, including North Carolina.

A lot of people are following the vote count, especially with results in our state and others so close.

The US Supreme Court is allowing North Carolina counties to accept absentee ballots until the close of businesses tomorrow.

Those ballots must have been postmarked on or before November 3rd.

Another part of the election process is canvassing.

That’s where election officials review their process, and account for every valid vote cast.

In North Carolina the final canvass of results on the county level is this Friday, November 13th.

State election officials will do their canvas on November 24th — three weeks to the day, after the election.

ECU political expert Thomas Eamon shares some insight on the canvassing process in key swing states.

“In extremely close elections of course you often will have a canvass or a recount which very rarely changes the results of the election. Even though North Carolina and Georgia were both extremely close in this election, as far as I’ve been concerned for two or three days there’s been no doubt about how North Carolina would come out,” he explains.

Eamon says the polarization between both sides is creating the current backdrop we’re working in right now.