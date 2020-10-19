(WNCT) The North Carolina State Board of Elections is offering some tips for voters until Election Day.
- If voting by mail, please return your completed ballot as soon as possible. You may place your ballot in the mail. You may also hand-deliver it to your county board of elections office until 5 p.m. November 3 or drop it off at an early voting site in your county during the early voting period, which ends October 31.
- If voting by mail, please remember to follow instructions carefully and complete all required sections of the absentee ballot return envelope. These include the voter’s signature, the printed name and address of the witness and the signature of the witness. If the voter receives assistance, the assistant’s information must also be filled out on the envelope.
- Voters who requested an absentee ballot by mail but have not yet returned it may vote in person if they prefer, either during the early voting period or on Election Day. Simply discard the absentee by mail ballot. It will be spoiled after you vote in person.
- Voters may determine whether their ballot was accepted by signing up for BallotTrax: https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/. Absentee and in-person early voters may also check whether their ballot was accepted through the State Board’s Voter Search tool: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/VoterInfo/. Finally, a voter may contact their county board of elections.
- In-person early voting ends October 31. For county-by-county sites and schedules, go here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/OSSite/.
- On Election Day, November 3, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters should go to their assigned polling place. Voters may find their Election Day polling place through the Voter Search tool: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.